Victory Lanes ‘vindicated’ by state’s move to Phase 2.5

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Victory Lanes, however. They did receive a handful of anonymous complaints, which Kreins believes could have come from disgruntled former employees, that were filed to the town of Mooresville, forcing the town’s hand into reacting.

In his office, Kreins has a stack of 10 citations from the Mooresville Police Department. Each one was delivered to the bowling alley at 1 p.m. each day over the course of 10 days in early August.

Kreins stated that he will appear in court later this year in response to those citations, but does not believe the citations will amount to much in the way of punishment for both Kreins or Victory Lanes.

He does, however, feel a bit of validation that the bowling alleys are officially able to reopen after proving over the past couple of months that a bowling alley can operate safely.

“The example that I gave frequently was that we weren’t safe to be a bowling center, but we were safe to be a restaurant,” Kreins said. “People could come to our restaurant, buy a bowling ball at our pro shop, sit down and eat, stare at their new ball but not be able to throw it down the lane.”