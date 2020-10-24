Vickie Hamilton: Annual mammogram was a life-saver

In September 2019, Vickie Hamilton had her yearly mammogram at Iredell Health System’s Women’s Health Center. Knowing that the breast x-ray detects cancers too small for an individual to simply feel, she has always been diligent to follow recommendations to have an annual mammogram starting at age 40.

Hamilton had always heard that breast cancer was hereditary and stemmed from the mother’s side, and since that didn’t apply to her, she never considered herself at risk.

Then she was notified of her test results, and everything changed. The radiologist who reviewed her results had seen something suspicious, and additional images were needed. It was soon after that she learned she had cancer.

“I thought, ‘Maybe it’s nothing.’ But then you begin to think, ‘Gosh, they’re kind of serious about this.’ Your mind naturally asks ‘How bad is it?’ and ‘How sick am I going to be?’ I had a lot of thoughts down the road,” she said.

While she tried to avoid becoming too engulfed in her emotions, she wondered how long any type of treatment would take and whether she would need chemotherapy.