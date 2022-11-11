Veterans enjoy each other's company at luncheon at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

Veterans Day is a chance for the county to thank the members of the military, but it’s also a moment for those gathered to reflect on their own service while enjoying the time spent with fellow veterans.

“To me, Veterans Day is a day to reunite, share war stories, a chance to run into other veterans. Some may be reclusive, but it’s a chance to get out and talk with them,” Dustin Thompson said. He is an Army veteran. “It’s comradery. That’s what it’s all about.”

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home served as host for the luncheon as veterans assembled in the chapel for a ceremony where the official songs of each military branch were played as the color guard from American Legion Post 65 marched in the flags as the respective members stood up in a moment of recognition.

Along with that and the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment was taken to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Afterward, the veterans enjoyed a meal together where, as much as the food and camaraderie, they were able to thank those that served before, after and with them for their service to the country.

“I think more of the veterans, and really appreciate their service, even as one myself,” Navy veteran William Hunter said. “The people that served, and the sacrifices they went through to serve our country.”

Along with the ceremony and meal, cards made by students from Joni Vestal’s class at Shepherd Elementary were given out to the veterans.