VESTER-DAY PARADE: Big crowd turns out for drive-by surprise partydraws big crowd to honor community pillar's 95th birthday

Vester Boone stood in the middle of Oakdale Drive with his cane as he greeted all of the drive-by guests to his surprise birthday parade.
His cane, however, was slung over his shoulder - an uncommon sight for a man that was celebrating his 95th birthday.
But for Boone, it was exactly what people would have expected.
“I was totally shocked. I didn’t know this was coming,” Boone said with a laugh. “It was very pleasant, but a little embarrassing for me.”
More than 30 cars, filled with more than 75 people, lined up to wish Boone a Happy Birthday on Friday evening, all there to honor a man that has made a big impact on their lives.
“Vester Boone is, all-around, one of the greatest guys I know,” Joey Blaney, who was first in line to see Boone, said. “He can make friends with anyone in the world and if he can lend a hand to anybody, he’s going to lend a hand.”
Along with touching many lives, Boone has an entire life's worth of accomplishments to look back on. He is a veteran of World War II, he taught Sunday School, he served on the school board in Statesville in the 1970s. He learned to swim at age 65 and would go on to set state records that are still his to this day.
And at age 70, he took up skydiving, a hobby that he continues now, recently jumping from 18,000 feet.
“He’s not just been successful in business, but in life and relationships,” Angela Blaney said. “Being a father, a friend and a husband - he’s truly the total picture.”
People young and old came from as far away as Boone and Greensboro to wish Boone a happy birthday. Some cars were decorated, some played music and others even did both, as was the case with Brea Nance and her family.
The Nance’s decorated their van with a sign and daughter Kaitlyn serenaded Boone with a performance of “Happy Birthday to You” on her recorder.
“(Boone) has been in my life since I was a very little girl. We love him,” Nance said “He’s like an extra grandparent to (my kids). He’s just a really great guy.”
Boone often had to be reminded to keep his mask on during the event, but even the mask couldn’t hide his smile from the people driving by.
“All of these people mean a lot to me,” Boone said. “Some have been friends for a very long time, some have been friends for a very short time, but all are dear friends.”
Many of those dear friends only wished they could give Boone a hug or see his smile, but with COVID-19, the drive-by greeting was the best they could do. But those who knew Vester Boone knew that that was OK.
“He always makes a good situation out of a bad one,” Joey Blaney said.
His 95th birthday definitely did just that.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.