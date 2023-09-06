On Sunday, the Boys & Girls Club in partnership with Red Buffalo Brewing Co., JD’s Deli and Ol Bob’s BBQ served a free Labor Day lunch to some very special people, some of the folks who were working while the rest of the city enjoyed the Labor Day weekend.

A dozen meals were provided to the Statesville Police Department, 20 to the Statesville Fire Department, 15 to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 20 to the Iredell County Detention Center, 12 to Emergency Medical Services and five to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

This event is to benefit the Abby Winthrop Smart Girls Program at the Boys & Girls Club. It is named after Abby Winthrop who passed away in 2019 from a rare heart disease; she was only 24. The Abby Winthrop Smart Girls Program serves girls ages 8-17 throughout Iredell County. The program has three priority outcomes for each girl: academic success, healthy lifestyle choices and character/leadership development. Community service is also a large component.

The Abby Winthrop Smart Girls will also be hosting a car wash on Sept. 16 in the blueharbor bank parking lot, 108 Tradd St.