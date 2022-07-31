Verses of Lawrence Ferlinghetti are a breath of fresh air

I don’t know if you, dear reader, had this experience, but I and my elementary school classmates had to recite Wordsworth’s 1807 poem, “Daffodils,” from memory. I think it was in the fourth or fifth grade that this indignity was forced upon us, a clear violation of the Bill of Rights’ Eighth Amendment forbidding “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Mr. Wordsworth may have wandered “lonely as a cloud,” but we boys, on the cusp of adolescence, were stuck in a desk in a classroom, reciting lyrics about a bunch of flowers which were “sprightly dancing and fluttering.” We would much rather have been outside wandering on Park View School’s large playground playing a spirited game of baseball, even rolly-bat, fluttering a no-longer-round softball towards the empty yet sprightly area between second and third base.

Oh, to smack, to clobber, to flatten, to knock the stuffing out of that ball! And then to be talked about by my peers as one of the immortals of the diamond: Mantle, Mays, Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio and Mighty Casey, back in the classroom.

I believe it was poetry such as “Daffodils” that turned generations of young American men against the whole genre of poetry. Sure, the poem has lovely imagery, and I have nothing against daffodils — also known as the narcissus, the buttercup and the jonquil—we even have some that conspicuously bloom in our yard in the spring.

And I do not mow them down. They are a sure sign that we have shed winter weather and a season of rebirth is upon us. I have even gone so far as to harvest a dozen or so of the stalks with blooms and brought them into our home and put them in a glass vase where all may enjoy them.

But what we boys needed back when we were in the fourth or fifth grade was a choice. Would not Thayer’s immortal “Casey at the Bat” (1883) have been suitable stand-in for the dancing daffodils? Or how about Rudyard Kipling’s 1910 poem, “If,” clearly stating some of the qualities that men should embody? Langston Hughes (1901-1967), who was one of the stars and leaders of the Harlem Renaissance, would also be a good choice as a poet to read. I especially like his small book, “God’s Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse” (1927). I have my own copy.

Robert Frost’s poem, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” (1923) can easily be understood by children in their early teens and has the bonus of featuring a horse and snow, always welcome.

If you are a regular reader of my columns, by now you may be wondering what caused me to write a column on poetry, an ocean I rarely sail into. Well, I just finished reading Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s “A Coney Island of the Mind” (1958). It inspired me. It is a book of poems that no one would ever confuse with the works of Wordsworth, Longfellow and company. If you, like me, have avoided poetry for years, you might find the verses of Mr. Ferlinghetti to be a breath of fresh air.

Lawrence Ferlinghetti (1919-2021) had a B.A. in journalism, 1941, from the University of North Carolina, was a Navy veteran and was a witness to the invasion of Normandy on D-Day, 1944. He later served in the Pacific and saw, firsthand, the results of the first atomic bomb two weeks after it was dropped on Nagasaki.

After his military service, he earned a master’s degree from Columbia University and a doctorate from the Sorbonne in Paris. His poetry won numerous awards.

Pretty good bona fides, huh?

My favorite poet? Thank you for asking. It is that classical poet, the long-lived and prolific writer, Anonymous, a contemporary of Homer and other ancient Greek authors.

And speaking of poetry, which I was, it has come to my attention that a book titled, “The Beautiful Poetry of Donald Trump,” has been published (Canongate Books, 2017). The author is given as Robert Sears, but Mr. Sears may be the editor of a collection of verses by our recent chief executive. The words: “Strictly Unauthorized” appear on the book’s cover. Perhaps our excellent tax-supported county library can secure a copy for me to read. If so, I shall then share my impressions of the book with you, faithful R&L readers.

Stay tuned.