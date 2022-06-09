Veronica Bradley joins Harmony Medical Care as physician assistant

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomes physician assistant Veronica Bradley to Harmony Medical Care.

Bradley has four years of ear, nose and throat care experience and three years of experience in family medicine and primary care. She chose her specialty of family medicine because she believes it is the foundation of health care.

“Family medicine is where we focus on preventive medicine so that our patients can lead their best lives,” she said.

Bradley believes in continuous learning, always staying up-to-date with guidelines and best practices so her patients can receive the best care possible.

Upon first meeting Bradley, patients can expect to be greeted with a welcoming smile.

“The biggest goal I have for my patients is for them to understand and feel comfortable with their treatment plan. This will allow us to work together as a team moving forward,” Bradley said.

Bradley earned her Bachelor of Science in biology and a minor in chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington before earning her master’s in physician assistant studies from Elon University. In 2019, she earned her Doctor of Medical Science in physician assistant studies from the University of Lynchburg in Lynchburg, Virginia.

She completed the program with her husband, who also is a physician assistant. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the North Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants.

When not taking care of her patients, Bradley enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She loves warm, sunny days, and one can often find her outside gardening, relaxing by the fire pit, or hiking with her husband.

Her favorite health tip is to avoid crash dieting.

“Although it may give quick results for some individuals, it is an unrealistic and unhealthy way to sustain a healthy diet. I urge people to understand that weight loss is not a sprint to the finish but a marathon. It is important to eat small, healthy snacks in between our three main meals,” she said.

Bradley will practice at Harmony Medical Care at 3210 Harmony Highway.

To schedule an appointment, call 704-546-7587.