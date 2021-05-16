Velaquez: Deputy Sheriff Candidate program is 'awesome'

Campbell said the program started due to the difficulty in attracting quality candidates for jobs. He said recruitment and retention of quality personnel are two of the biggest challenges facing law enforcement. The sheriff’s office, in particular, he said, is competing with agencies within the county for the same pool of candidates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Campbell said he saw hiring these candidates and providing them with an income and benefits is an investment that has shown to be productive, due to deputies like Velaquez.

“This is an excellent opportunity for men and women who are motivated and looking for a career in law enforcement,” he said. “It is a great opportunity for the sheriff’s office to attract individuals with a strong work ethic, willingness to learn and the desire to serve the citizens of Iredell County.”

The hope, he said, is those who are hired through the Deputy Sheriff Candidate program will commit to working at the sheriff’s office for at least two years.

Velaquez said having a job not only guaranteed her an income but it also meant she could concentrate fully on her classes rather than worrying about how to pay the bills. “It was so helpful knowing I was able to go to class and not stress about money,” she said.