Velaquez: Deputy Sheriff Candidate program is 'awesome'

Betsey Velaquez always wanted to be a law enforcement officer.
But as a single mother she couldn’t afford to go to Basic Law Enforcement Training classes and still provide for herself and her son.
A program offered by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was the answer to her dilemma.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the Deputy Sheriff Candidate program was designed for people like Velaquez. The program offers candidates a job with the sheriff’s office and they receive a salary and benefits while attending BLET at Mitchell Community College.
“I realize that many people cannot afford to quit their jobs and go to Basic Law Enforcement Training on their own time,” Campbell said.
For Velaquez, she jumped at the chance to pursue her dream and be able to have an income at the same time.
She had long dreamed of being a law enforcement officer. As someone from Hispanic heritage, Velaquez said she knew there was a mistrust of law enforcement among people in her community. She wanted to become a law enforcement officer to combat that mistrust and serve as a bridge between Hispanics and law enforcement.
Finding out about the Deputy Sheriff Candidate program meant she could pursue that goal. “It was a sense of relief,” she said. “It was a relief knowing I had a job ready for me.”
Campbell said the program started due to the difficulty in attracting quality candidates for jobs. He said recruitment and retention of quality personnel are two of the biggest challenges facing law enforcement. The sheriff’s office, in particular, he said, is competing with agencies within the county for the same pool of candidates.
Campbell said he saw hiring these candidates and providing them with an income and benefits is an investment that has shown to be productive, due to deputies like Velaquez.
“This is an excellent opportunity for men and women who are motivated and looking for a career in law enforcement,” he said. “It is a great opportunity for the sheriff’s office to attract individuals with a strong work ethic, willingness to learn and the desire to serve the citizens of Iredell County.”
The hope, he said, is those who are hired through the Deputy Sheriff Candidate program will commit to working at the sheriff’s office for at least two years.
Velaquez said having a job not only guaranteed her an income but it also meant she could concentrate fully on her classes rather than worrying about how to pay the bills. “It was so helpful knowing I was able to go to class and not stress about money,” she said.
Campbell said that is partially what the program is designed to do. However, it’s not an easy program to qualify for, he said. Applicants go through an interview and, those that are chosen to go further into the program, must complete the police officer physical agility test (POPAT), show competency with a firearm and other skills associated with being a deputy sheriff.
He said the sheriff’s office received 40 applicants for the first class and chose just four, including Velaquez.
Once accepted as a finalist, applicants undergo the same background check, drug screening and other processes as a regular sworn deputy does.
The sheriff’s office is currently accepting applications for the program for the fall. Anyone interested can apply online at http://www.co.iredell.nc.us/Employment-Opportunities.
“Law enforcement agencies are searching for good recruits, no question. In this era, there’s one standard that hasn’t changed. Every department, regardless of size, wants people who are not only passionate about making a difference in their community but who are inspired to maintain a career in law enforcement,” he said.
Velaquez said the difficult process of being accepted to the program was well worth it, and a year into the job, it’s a decision she doesn’t regret.
“Do it,” she said when asked what she would say to someone who is considering applying for the program. “It’s great knowing the agency is behind you. It’s awesome.”