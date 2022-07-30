VBS combines Bible, racial justice, to forge path forward in Statesville community

Trinity Episcopal is hosting a vacation Bible school that includes the biblical lessons, games, snacks, and fun expected of the church’s summertime event.

What perhaps sets it apart this year is that it is teaming up with Shiloh AME Zion, Grace Baptist, and Lighthouse Deliverance churches behind the theme of “Made by God: Celebrating God’s Gloriously Diverse World,” which will put a focus on racial justice both in the community and beyond.

“God’s dream for creation is a beloved community where no one is left out, no one is hungry. God dreams of a creation where we can all flourish and reflect the image of God in which we are made. Too often we have not honored the image of God in each other, and sometimes for reasons of race or tribe or class. Like the Good Samaritan in a parable, we will read in VBS, God calls us to reach across those boundaries to love those who are different from us, remembering that we are all God’s children,” Brad Mullis, rector at Trinity, said. “I’m so grateful to see so many more hearts in the right place about racial reconciliation in our country. But the residual effects of sin — slavery, Jim Crow, etc. — remain, and one of our calls in “letting justice roll down” as Amos says is to do the work of dismantling those systems which can prevent all of God’s children from flourishing and God’s dream from being realized.”

The clergy involved understand the balancing act of God’s word and the events in the world, but one worth bridging.

“The balance of biblical and justice can be a slippery slope because Bible justice and world justice do not always stand side by side. However, we can start to make our way towards connecting the two by our study of the word of God contextually first and our correct application of the word to our daily lives,” the Rev. Dr. Patricia A Gainer of Shiloh said.

The VBS itself will take place at Trinity Episcopal on Henkel Road, running from 5:30-8:15 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday. The organizers plan on roughly 75 children taking part from the four churches.

Each night includes dinner, music, a lesson from one of the pastors, or an appointee by the church in charge that evening. Each night also has a “Racism Moment” where a person from the community will talk about how racism affected their life, with Skip McCall and Todd Scott being two of the scheduled speakers. After that, breakout classes by age/grade where a lesson on the night’s particular theme and a couple of hands-on activities will take place before a few fun-filled activities as the night comes to a close.

The goal is to instill biblical principles while also bringing the community together.

“A key tenet of the message of Jesus Christ is community. Community is not community if it is only relegated to those who look, think, speak, or act as we do. We can only bridge that gap in the community by being willing to sit down and have some of the real conversations and race relations is at the top of this list,” Gainer said.

Mullis said while racial reconciliation has been a greater goal of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, to which Trinity belongs, it is something that the church has done and plans to continue to do.

“Our Bishop speaks often of God’s dream of Beloved Community and leads us in striving to make that a reality. But racial reconciliation is more personal for Trinity Church. In 1968, when we constructed our current facility on Henkel Road, our congregation and the Church of the Holy Cross, an African-American Episcopal congregation, joined in worship and have served God and neighbor together for over 50 years. We are blessed to continue that work here begun. We are excited to work with new neighbors and glorify God together,” Mullis said.