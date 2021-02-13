Valentine's Day still keeps local merchants busy despite COVID

Other than the masks worn by the owners and employees at Brookdale Flowers and Gifts, it was like any other start to the Valentine's Day weekend: Extremely busy.

It was all hands on deck as they rushed to fulfill orders at the 60-year old flower shop, and owners Debbie Younts and Miranda Crisp said if anything, there has been more demand during the pandemic but not because of Valentine's Day.

"For Valentine's Day, I haven't really seen a difference. But the rest of the year, it's been completely different. More, more than what it should be," Crisp said.

Crisp said where many people aren't able to travel to see loved ones, they've noticed an "uptick" in orders this year.

Crisp said it's hard for them to accurately judge as they took over ownership of the shop a year ago, but other than the fact Valentine's Day is on the weekend, which typically hurts sales for florists, it appears to her things are relatively normal when it comes to sales for the romantic holiday.

"It's been a weird year anyway, but I don't think it had a direct effect on Valentine's Day," Crisp said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}