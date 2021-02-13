Valentine's Day still keeps local merchants busy despite COVID

Other than the masks worn by the owners and employees at Brookdale Flowers and Gifts, it was like any other start to the Valentine's Day weekend: Extremely busy.
It was all hands on deck as they rushed to fulfill orders at the 60-year old flower shop, and owners Debbie Younts and Miranda Crisp said if anything, there has been more demand during the pandemic but not because of Valentine's Day.
"For Valentine's Day, I haven't really seen a difference. But the rest of the year, it's been completely different. More, more than what it should be," Crisp said.
Crisp said where many people aren't able to travel to see loved ones, they've noticed an "uptick" in orders this year.
Crisp said it's hard for them to accurately judge as they took over ownership of the shop a year ago, but other than the fact Valentine's Day is on the weekend, which typically hurts sales for florists, it appears to her things are relatively normal when it comes to sales for the romantic holiday.
"It's been a weird year anyway, but I don't think it had a direct effect on Valentine's Day," Crisp said.
As for any increase in sales, Crisp and Younts said in some cases it is just a matter of someone not traveling to see someone for a birthday or graduation and choosing to send flowers. They said despite not having homecoming, prom, and wedding orders like they normally would, the demand has been made up elsewhere this year.
Crisp said unfortunately there have been other sales surges related directly to COVID. They've seen an increase in orders sent to hospitals or funeral homes, especially after the holiday season.
"We've lost customers and friends during this, so we've felt an emotional toll as well," Younts said.
However, she said many of their sales come from the fact many can't or won't travel during the pandemic but are still wanting to express their appreciation or love of someone else.
Crisp and Younts did comment that people have been looking to shop more locally as well during the pandemic as they know smaller businesses don't have the same margin for error that large corporations might have when sales sag.
That's something Todd Wooten at Wooten Jewelers said has helped their sales over the past year as well.
"Actually, it's been pretty good. They're mostly buying jewelry because they can't go anywhere and take trips, so they're spending on other luxury items," Wooten said.
He also said with people traveling less, they've had money to spend on other luxuries, such as jewelry. He said last year the business had a record year in sales. He said when chain stores shut down early in the pandemic, smaller businesses like his saw an increase in business as buyers looked elsewhere.
