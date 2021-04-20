Vaccines are helping but all tools need to be used to end pandemic

While the pandemic has kept many of us apart, there is new hope to bring us back together, the COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccines will help us move closer to ending the pandemic, but we still need to use all the tools we have available to slow the spread of COVID-19:
Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.
Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you.
Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.
Vaccination adds an important layer of protection for you, your family, and your loved ones. Wearing masks and social distancing help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough, and no one tool alone is going to stop the pandemic. The combination of getting vaccinated and following the CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection against COVID-19.
While experts learn more about how COVID-19 vaccination may help reduce the spread of the disease in communities, it is important for everyone to continue to follow CDC’s recommendations. CDC will continue to update these recommendations using the latest science to protect communities.
We ask you to join us in protecting yourself, your family and friends, and our community by getting vaccinated when it’s available to you.
COVID-19 can have serious, life-threatening complications, and there is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you. If you get sick, you could spread the disease to friends, family, and others around you. That’s why it’s important to get vaccinated as soon as you can to make sure your immune system is ready to fight the virus if you are exposed, said Jane Hinson, Iredell County health director
Stopping this pandemic will take everyone doing their part, including getting vaccinated and continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing.
To schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Iredell County Health Department, please visit our website: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1456/Schedule-an-Appointment.
Our COVID-19 vaccine clinics are drive-thru style, easily accessible, and typically there is very minimal wait. If you receive your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from the Iredell County Health Department, you are guaranteed your second dose.
If you have any questions, please call the Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 704-878-5300 and then press 1.
Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Information: https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1455/VaccineInformation
Additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at the following links:
Specifics on the COVID-19 vaccine: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
NCDHHS-DPH: www.ncdhhs.gov/covid19
Iredell County Health Department: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-1