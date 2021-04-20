Vaccines are helping but all tools need to be used to end pandemic

While the pandemic has kept many of us apart, there is new hope to bring us back together, the COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccines will help us move closer to ending the pandemic, but we still need to use all the tools we have available to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.

Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Vaccination adds an important layer of protection for you, your family, and your loved ones. Wearing masks and social distancing help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough, and no one tool alone is going to stop the pandemic. The combination of getting vaccinated and following the CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection against COVID-19.