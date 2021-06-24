 Skip to main content
Vacation Bible School to be held at Bethesda Presbyterian Church
Church brief

Vacation Bible School to be held at Bethesda Presbyterian Church

VBS.jpg

VBS to be held at Bethesda Presbyterian Church

Bethesda Presbyterian Church will be hosting vacation Bible school Sunday through July 1. The church is at 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville.

The theme is “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God”.

The hours are 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night. Hot dogs will be served at 6 p.m. Sunday.

