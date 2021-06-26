Vacant home on 10th Street damaged by fire Friday night

From staff reports
On Friday just after 10 p.m., the Statesville Fire Department responded to a house fire on 10th Street. Fire was showing out of two windows of the single story vacant house. Crews quickly knocking the fire down and no one was found inside the house. The cause is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
