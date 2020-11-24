Utility Assistance Program underway in Statesville through Dec. 31

The City of Statesville and United Way of Iredell are partnering in a Utility Assistance Program that will help Statesville residents with their utility bills, effective immediately.

Earlier this fall, Statesville City Council allocated $100,000 of its portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic security (CARES) Act to be used for utility assistance. The United Way has identified three of its agencies – Yokefellow, I-Care and Iredell Christian Ministries – to accept applications, screen applicants and distribute funds.

To qualify for assistance, recipients must live inside the Statesville city limits, confirm they have a past-due utility bill caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and have not received previous CARES Act funding for utility assistance. Funds are not restricted to only Statesville utilities customers and can be used for payments to any utility that serves a qualified recipient.

The deadline for receiving funds is Dec. 31. Statesville residents can begin applying for assistance immediately:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I-Care – 1415 Shelton Ave., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Iredell Christian Ministries – Call 704-924-6700 for an appointment; Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m.-12 p.m.