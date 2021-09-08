US Marshals, Cobb County, Ga. deputies arrest man wanted for homicide in Statesville

However, Daniels still wasn't responding to the U.S. Marshals' continued commands, which led to them using what was described as "a chemical irritant" to force him out, which then triggered the building's fire alarm, the release indicated.

After a struggle, Daniels was removed from the attic area and arrested. He was treated on the scene by Cobb County Fire personnel for exposure to the chemical irritant and nonlife-threatening injuries. Daniels was transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

In June, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office named Daniels as a suspect in a homicide investigation and secured a warrant for his arrest. Daniels, who also goes by Lil Buckey, was considered armed and dangerous. The warrant stemmed from an investigation on June 8 after an early morning shooting that occurred on Williams Road on the west side of Statesville.

The sheriff's office arrived there, and to a secondary scene at Iredell Memorial Hospital shortly after 3 a.m., where one victim was confirmed deceased at the hospital. The man was later identified as Zion Treyshaun Gaither, 20, of Hickory.

In a news release on Tuesday, the ICSO detailed more of its work on the case.