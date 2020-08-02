Urologist as busy as ever despite pandemic

While the coronavirus is at the forefront of the medical world, the rest of the healthcare industry still marches on. This meant changes as the virus increased safety protocols, which in some cases has pushed back surgeries and other medical procedures.

But for Dr. Kush Patel at Piedmont HealthCare Urology, he said he's still been able to see select patients under strict CDC guidelines for safety, and that the UroLift system has been part of it.

"We have been working vigorously to ensure that we provide safe and timely care to our patients. During the COVID pandemic, our office will continue providing necessary care based on CDC guidelines. We are making adjustments accordingly," Patel said.

As a urologist, Patel often deals with men with prostate issues, something that's unsurprising as more than 40 percent of men in their 50s have benign prostatic hyperplasia and more than 80 percent of men in their 70s have BPH.

One of those patients is Roger Scott, who had to push back his UroLift procedure earlier this year, but for him, it was worth it as it helped him deal with an enlarged prostate.

Patel says the Urolift procedure "tethers" the prostate to improve flow, which means an improvement in the quality of life. The UroLift System is a treatment for BPH, a common prostate conditi on as men age. Of course, an enlarged prostate is something most men probably don't want to talk about. Anything dealing with that part of the body is always a sensitive issue. But weak streams, going to the bathroom more frequently and with less consistency are issues no man wants to deal with either.