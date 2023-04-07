Iredell County Animal Services (ICAS) recently had an increase in upper respiratory cases, and several dogs tested positive for canine pneumovirus with secondary mycoplasma. Despite the best efforts to decrease the spread, the decrease needed has not been seen, and the shelter veterinarian determined that a clean break was necessary. This virus is highly contagious to other dogs and is spread through respiratory secretions (coughing, sneezing, etc.) in the air and on clothing.

As of Thursday, Iredell County Animal Services will not be accepting any dog intakes unless they are a public safety risk, injured, or suffering.

This is a temporary measure and it is anticipated that this limitation of these services will last no longer than three to four weeks, however that will be dependent on maintaining a reduced population in the facility.

This FAQ has been put together in hopes of answering the questions in one place.

The following are the immediate changes being put into place until further notice:

Owner surrenders will not be accepted unless the dog is suffering and in need of euthanasia or poses a safety risk. If you need to rehome your pet please go to our REHOME page on the website. Rehome Pets — Iredell County, NC (iredellcountync.gov)

Dogs will still be available for adoption on an appointment basis via a foster to adopt contract; due to the infectious nature of this illness, dogs will only be adopted to homes without other dogs.

The facility is still open for cat adoptions, as cats are housed separately and cannot contract the virus.

If you find a stray dog, you can find information on the website. People are being asked to report the animal’s information to animal control and foster the pet while you are trying to reunite the pet with its owner. This keeps the dog out of the shelter where it could be exposed to this pneumovirus. Found Pets — Iredell County, NC (iredellcountync.gov)

What causes this, and are other facilities having this problem?

Kenneling environments present challenges to shelter animals at the best of times due to the stress and noise, and can create greater challenges the longer an animal remains and the more animals that are occupying a large kenneling environment.

There are several other shelters across the country who are or have faced this challenge, and local officials are hoping to quickly move into the latter category.

Is ICAS working with veterinarians to try to resolve this?

Absolutely. ICAS is working with the shelter veterinarian to manage the outbreak and control the spread. Local veterinary clinics have been informed of the situation.

ICAS officials said they are committed to transparency during this outbreak and at all times, regarding the health status of its animals.

Aren’t these normal? Why is there a shutdown?

While upper respiratory infections (URI/kennel cough) can be common, officals have been seeing a stronger strain that spreads rapidly and has the potential to cause pneumonia if not caught quickly. A special test called a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) panel was run, and confirmed that several dogs had pneumovirus. Like shelters across the country, ICAS has been struggling with dogs staying twice as long due to a shortage of adopters and fosters, and that has led to the shelter being close to capacity. While they have tried to manage the population and reduce the number of cases initially, they have not seen a decrease in URI as hoped, and even newer dogs are developing clinical symptoms. In light of this, additional precautionary measures such as the shutdown are being implemented at the recommendation of shelter medicine experts who are consulting with ICAS to address the situation.

How long will there be a shutdown?

The shutdown will be two weeks after the last dog has started to show symptoms. This is why ICAS will not be adding new dogs to the population, as doing so restarts that two week clock. We hope to return to normal operations within 30 days.

How can I help?

Volunteer: Volunteers are needed too help exercise the dogs at the shelter. Email volunteer@co.iredell.nc.us to get started.

Fosters: Foster homes with no other dogs at home are urgently needed for dogs here at the shelter. Fill out an application on the website.

Adoptions: If you don’t have other dogs at home, come and adopt one of the dogs, or take a dog into foster care. You do not have to live local to adop.

Supply donations: Donations of dog food and dog enrichment items are also encouraged and can be dropped off during business hours. Specifically large kongs, lickimats, kong wobblers and rope toys are all very helpful.