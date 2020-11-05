Upcoming faith events

Be Blessed Day event to provide food, clothing and more
A Be Blessed Day event is planned for Nov. 21 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 335 Downing St., Troutman.
Household items, furniture, rugs, lunch, groceries, haircuts and clothing for men, women and children will be provided free to those in need, said organized Linda Bishop. Clothing donations are being accepted through Nov. 9 while other donations, such as toys and household items, will be accepted through Nov. 16. Donated furniture items are being accepted through Nov. 20.
Bishop, who has been doing this Be Blessed Day for 21 years, said she is in need of new or gently used children's clothing and toys.
For more information, call Bishop at 704-657-6890 or email LFBishop3@gmail.com.
Triplett UMC planning barbecue fundraiser, community yard sale
Triplett United Methodist Church will host a barbecue pork butt fundraiser Nov. 14. Pre-orders must be received by Nov. 7. The cost is $35. Pre-order at http://www.triplettumc.org/bbq or call 980-389-1212 for ordering options. The orders will be picked up at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
Triplett will also host a community yard sale on Nov. 13-14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. The church is at 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville.
Southview Christian School plans fall bazaar
Southview Christian School will have a fall bazaar Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 35 vendors will be sell all kinds of products, including fall and Christmas decorations, home décor, birdhouses, wooden flags, garage door needs, homemade cads, wreaths, books, purses, clothing, vacuums, food, oil diffusers, soaps, candles, custom tumblers, crocheted items and more. There will also be a display of the items included in a silent auction. The Grillmore food truck will also be there selling food and drinks. The school is at 625 Wallace Springs Road.
Surviving the Holidays seminar to be held
A seminar designed to help deal with loss is scheduled for Nov. 24 at Troutman First United Methodist Church, 204 Mills Ave., Troutman.
In order to ensure a course handbook, register by Nov. 18 by calling 704-724-7942.
The seminar is called Surviving the Holidays and it will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
