Upcoming faith events

Be Blessed Day event to provide food, clothing and more

A Be Blessed Day event is planned for Nov. 21 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 335 Downing St., Troutman.

Household items, furniture, rugs, lunch, groceries, haircuts and clothing for men, women and children will be provided free to those in need, said organized Linda Bishop. Clothing donations are being accepted through Nov. 9 while other donations, such as toys and household items, will be accepted through Nov. 16. Donated furniture items are being accepted through Nov. 20.

Bishop, who has been doing this Be Blessed Day for 21 years, said she is in need of new or gently used children's clothing and toys.

For more information, call Bishop at 704-657-6890 or email LFBishop3@gmail.com.

Triplett UMC planning barbecue fundraiser, community yard sale

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Triplett United Methodist Church will host a barbecue pork butt fundraiser Nov. 14. Pre-orders must be received by Nov. 7. The cost is $35. Pre-order at http://www.triplettumc.org/bbq or call 980-389-1212 for ordering options. The orders will be picked up at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14.