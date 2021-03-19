 Skip to main content
Upcoming events
Marine Corps League to meet

The Iredell County Marine Corps League Detachment 1097 will hold its monthly meeting Thursday at the Troutman American Legion Post 401, 301 S. Main St., Troutman. A meet-and-greet will be from 6:30-7 p.m., followed by the monthly meeting from 7-8 p.m. All Marines, Navy corpsmen and chaplains are invited to attend. For additional information, visit iredellmcl.org. Masks and proper social distancing protocol will be observed.

 Easter Extravaganza set for March 27 

An Easter Extravaganza will be held March 27 at 2005 Thunder Road, Yadkinville and is sponsored by 421TT.

Gates open at noon with heats beginning at 4:45 p.m. Admission is $10.

The event will feature a bounce house, egg drop, pro riders, a bike race and kids’ races. Children can bring bikes for the bicycle race.

For more information visit 421TT’s Facebook page.

Rescue Ranch plans Easter egg hunt April 3

The Rescue Ranch will host an Easter egg hunt on April 3.

A food truck will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $3 per person

Times are 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Egg hunts will be held at the following times for various age groups:

  • Ages 0-2, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
  • Ages 3-5, 11:15-11:45 a.m.
  • Ages 6-10, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Ages 10 and older, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
  • Dog egg hunt, 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Participants can take part in the Easter egg hunt, play on the playground and meet the outdoor animal ambassadors.

Rescue Ranch is located at 1424 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville.

