Upcoming events

Marine Corps League to meet

The Iredell County Marine Corps League Detachment 1097 will hold its monthly meeting Thursday at the Troutman American Legion Post 401, 301 S. Main St., Troutman. A meet-and-greet will be from 6:30-7 p.m., followed by the monthly meeting from 7-8 p.m. All Marines, Navy corpsmen and chaplains are invited to attend. For additional information, visit iredellmcl.org. Masks and proper social distancing protocol will be observed.

Easter Extravaganza set for March 27

An Easter Extravaganza will be held March 27 at 2005 Thunder Road, Yadkinville and is sponsored by 421TT.

Gates open at noon with heats beginning at 4:45 p.m. Admission is $10.

The event will feature a bounce house, egg drop, pro riders, a bike race and kids’ races. Children can bring bikes for the bicycle race.

For more information visit 421TT’s Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rescue Ranch plans Easter egg hunt April 3

The Rescue Ranch will host an Easter egg hunt on April 3.

A food truck will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $3 per person