Upcoming events

Blood drive planned at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will host an American Red Cross blood drive on March 30 from 2-6:30 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the keyword Bunchjohnson.
Bunch-Johnson is located at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville.
Drive-thru medicine take-back events scheduled
A drive-thru event will be held offering medication takebacks, lockbox giveaways, a sharps collection, car seat safety checks and Narcan distribution.
The events will be held Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the Statesville Police Department satellite office, 1392 Shelton Ave. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Signal Hill Mall.
Medications accepted will be prescriptions, suppositories, patches, ointments and lotions, over-counter-medications, vitamins and supplements, pet and animal medications, liquids and homeopathic remedies.
For more information call 704-978-8814.
United Methodist Men’s group plans pinto bean supper
Bethlehem United Methodist Men will host a pinto bean supper Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This will be a drive-thru format and the cost is donations.