Upcoming events

Blood drive planned at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will host an American Red Cross blood drive on March 30 from 2-6:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the keyword Bunchjohnson.

Bunch-Johnson is located at 705 Davie Ave., Statesville.

Drive-thru medicine take-back events scheduled

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A drive-thru event will be held offering medication takebacks, lockbox giveaways, a sharps collection, car seat safety checks and Narcan distribution.

The events will be held Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the Statesville Police Department satellite office, 1392 Shelton Ave. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Signal Hill Mall.

Medications accepted will be prescriptions, suppositories, patches, ointments and lotions, over-counter-medications, vitamins and supplements, pet and animal medications, liquids and homeopathic remedies.

For more information call 704-978-8814.

United Methodist Men’s group plans pinto bean supper