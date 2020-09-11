 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Up to $10K reward offered for information on theft of firearms from shooting range
0 comments
top story

Up to $10K reward offered for information on theft of firearms from shooting range

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mpd logo.jpg

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for a burglary at an indoor shooting range in Mooresville.

On Thursday, at approximately 2:14 a.m., the Mooresville Police Department responded to an alarm call at Point Blank Range, located at 743 River Highway. Officers found the front glass window of the building had been shattered. A glass display case inside the business was also found shattered and multiple firearms were stolen. 

ATF is investigating this burglary along with the Mooresville Police Department. Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477) or the Mooresville Police Department at 704-663-6235. Tips can also be submitted through email at ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ReportIt® App. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert