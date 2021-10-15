Untreated hearing loss is a risk factor for falls and dementia

October is National Audiology Awareness Month and Piedmont HealthCare Ear, Nose and Throat is urging the public to be aware of the importance of good hearing health. The National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders states that approximately 28.8 million Americans could benefit from the use of hearing aids. While age is often cited as a factor, there are growing numbers of younger people reporting hearing difficulties.

A study published by the Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care cited nine risk factors for dementia. Midlife, untreated hearing loss is listed as one of those risk factors. The report also stated that dementia typically starts many years before it is recognized. Untreated hearing loss can impact the brain and cognitive health.

There is also a link between untreated hearing loss and falls. According to a study conducted by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, an increase in hearing loss in an individual, for instance going from normal hearing to an untreated mild hearing loss, is associated with a three-fold increase in fall risk.