Untreated hearing loss is a risk factor for falls and dementia

October is National Audiology Awareness Month and Piedmont HealthCare Ear, Nose and Throat is urging the public to be aware of the importance of good hearing health. The National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders states that approximately 28.8 million Americans could benefit from the use of hearing aids. While age is often cited as a factor, there are growing numbers of younger people reporting hearing difficulties.
A study published by the Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care cited nine risk factors for dementia. Midlife, untreated hearing loss is listed as one of those risk factors. The report also stated that dementia typically starts many years before it is recognized. Untreated hearing loss can impact the brain and cognitive health.
There is also a link between untreated hearing loss and falls. According to a study conducted by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, an increase in hearing loss in an individual, for instance going from normal hearing to an untreated mild hearing loss, is associated with a three-fold increase in fall risk.
One of the factors in maintaining healthy hearing is being conscious of the degree and amount of loud sound exposure. More than 40 million Americans, ages 20 to 69, have some type of hearing loss with approximately 10 million of those attributable to noise-induced hearing loss. Managing sound exposure can protect hearing. Many hearing losses are caused by damage to the tiny sensory receptors, or hair cells, in the inner ear. The damage can be caused by too much noise, and it is permanent; however, steps can be taken to prevent this damage. The simplest way to protect your hearing if you can’t avoid loud sounds is to wear hearing protection. An audiologist can help you identify the right hearing protection for you .
The four main ways for protecting your hearing are:
E — earplugs
A — avoid loud sounds
R — reduce the level of sounds
S — shorten time in loud environments
“There is no doubt people are concerned about their health. Often, though, they don’t think about the importance of hearing health,” said Dr. David Richardson “An audiologist educates patients about safe versus unsafe levels for listening. They utilize tools and share resources that empower patients to protect their hearing. Additionally, they perform hearing evaluations and facilitate aural rehabilitation efforts for hearing loss, tinnitus and certain balance problems.”
Audiologists are equipped to work with the public during the pandemic and are practicing within CDC and local health guidelines.
“Anyone suspecting that his or her hearing has diminished, should see an audiologist and get tested as soon as possible,” Richardson recommended.
