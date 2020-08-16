UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY: People gather for food, fellowship and a sense of togetherness

As Xavier and Bryon Crousore and Karter Alston-Murdock played with a tub of Legos, adults sat around and chatted about every day topics.
The three boys, ages 8, 7, and almost 4, were too involved with Legos to realize that they were part of a new desired tone for Statesville — a chance for people of all walks of life to talk and focus on what they have in common.
The coming together was something organizers like David Hiatt envisioned when he put together an impromptu get-together in the parking lot beside his business, Crazy David’s Discount Variety on Shelton Avenue Sunday.
His goal is to bring community members together for a meal and fellowship to forge a sense of unity.
Hiatt said the get-together came about because of altercations between opposing sides at protests in front of the Confederate statue in downtown Statesville.
As he drove home Thursday night, he said, he came up with the idea but wasn’t sure it could be pulled off in three days. Hiatt said he relied on his faith for an answer. “I left it up to God,” he said.
His faith paid off as businesses and individuals jumped on board, either with cash donations or supplies, from food to drinks to spoons and forks. “It’s absolutely amazing,” he said Sunday as he watched volunteers cooking a pig, frying fish and manning a sport to hand out drinks.
Samantha Dudley was the one manning the drinks. She said she volunteered because she hoped this get-together would result in unity. “I want to make a difference,” she said. Dudley said she also wanted folks to see the spirit of South Statesville. “My husband was raised right over there,” Dudley said, pointing to the opposite side of Shelton Avenue.
One of the first people in line to get a plate was Robert Knox. Knox said he came to the get-together to enjoy the food and to fellowship with others. “It’s been a good thing,” he said.
Jill Chase, volunteering at the get-together, was fetching drinks for those sitting in the shade of a tent. She said she wanted to show her support. “It’s been fun,” she said.
Brandon Barker, the founder of the NCEFS Firearms Club, helped another club member, Randall Livengood, cook the pig, said he and other club members signed on to volunteer because he believed in Hiatt’s vision of bringing the community together. “All the group wanted to help,” he said.
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh was one of those who stopped by as the get-together was just getting started. He said he was pleased to see folks coming together to talk, eat and get to know each other better. “It’s really great to see people working together to try to resolve differences peacefully,” he said.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell also came to show his support for the get-together. “This is a great thing,” he said.
Statesville Police Department Officer David Stringer also stopped in, talking with Hiatt, Livengood and Barker. “Thank you for doing this,” he said.
Hiatt said this first get-together – and yes, he plans on it being the first of many – was more than he expected. He said he hopes the event can go on each night this week, and maybe even longer.
As more and more folks arrived, drawn in by the hope of unifying the community and by the aroma of grilled pork and fried catfish, Hiatt took the time to talk to people as they stood in line waiting for their chance to fill their plate. “Thank you for coming,” he said.
Referring to the nights that two sides of the Confederate statue debate have protested in downtown Statesville, Hiatt said, if that can go on for 54 consecutive days, he believes this show of unity should encompass more than just one day. He said he’s hoping to have food and a tent-style revival of preaching every night at 7 this week.
He said the bickering over the statue is not a true picture of the people of Statesville and Iredell County. “Statesville is better than this arguing and bickering,” he said
Regardless of how many days or nights this get-together lasts, Hiatt said, like the initial off-the-cuff planning that brought it the point of happening Sunday, he is again relying on the support of the community and his faith.
“I thank God for what we have today,” he said.
