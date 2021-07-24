Unity in Communities: Weekend in the Park, Summertime Safety events draw crowds

The first of two days of an event aimed at bringing people together brought crowds to Harris Park Saturday.

Unity in Communities Weekend in the Park will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harris Park, 1399 Lerain Court.

The event grew out of a grassroots effort that began a couple of weeks ago, and thanks to support ranging from donations of products to volunteers, the Weekend in the Park came together.

The Weekend in the Park arose out of recent violence in the area, including the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl and the wounding of two other children. The Weekend in the Park is aimed at unifying the community as a whole.

Weekend in the Park features food, performances and children’s activities. Organizers are also collecting back-to-school supplies.

Another event Saturday also drew adults and children. The Summertime Safety Event was held Saturday at the Iredell County Health Department and was sponsored by Safe Kid Iredell County. A bike rodeo, fire truck display, hot car display, car seat safety checks and food trucks were a part of the event.