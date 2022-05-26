Unity High Class pays tribute to veterans from class of 1965

The Class of 1965 at Unity High School recently held its 57th reunion and paid tribute to the members of the class who served in the armed forces.

Unity was a school for Black students, and it closed just a few years after the class of ’65 graduated.

On May 31, 1965, 82 students graduated from Unity High, which was on Salisbury Road in Statesville. Over the years, 30 of these students entered various branches of the military.

“We were blessed that none of our classmates were killed in action,” Phyllis Bailey, a member of the class and a local historian, said. “However, 12 have died since their return from serving in the military.

The U.S. did not begin its heavy military commitment to Vietnam until 1964. However, from 1965 to 1973, it became an increasingly unpopular war. The death toll climbed every day. The dense tropical jungle, river valleys and central highlands made the best of the American weaponry and troops seemed at odds with the guerilla tactics of the unrelenting numbers of the Viet Cong soldiers.

African Americans found themselves in every conceivable position in the war. They were represented in the Navy, Army, Air Force and Marine Corps in all ranks up to admirals and generals.

The Vietnam War ended with a cease-fire agreement under President Richard Nixon. The last U.S. troops left Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

During the memorial tribute, it was realized that 49 classmates, which includes the veterans, have died.

“We want to thank those who put their lives in harm’s way for our safety. May all of you who read this article be blessed and stay safe,” Bailey said.