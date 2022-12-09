United Way of Iredell presents $158K in Endowment for the Future Grants

The United Way of Iredell County announced the recipients of the 2022 Endowment for the Future Grants. They had 21 grant requests to the Endowment from organizations engaged in strong community work.

This year $158,366 was available for recipients.

Dawne Clark, endowment committee chair, said “The volunteers on our Endowment Committee worked very hard to ensure that our dollars were invested in programs that would create the biggest possible impact, and that met our criteria of bringing new services to our community in a sustainable way.”

Three grants, totaling $82,000, were awarded to support workforce development programs at the following agencies:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Piedmont: Vocational training in information technology for middle and high school students using a computer recycling model that will drive future revenue growth.

Center Stage Alliance: Equipment purchases to allow for increasing youth led art experiences and training opportunities in production.

Children's Homes of Iredell: Launch of the Wounded Healer Program to empower young adults as they age-out of the foster system to become resilient and productive members of society.

Two grants, totaling 76,336, were awarded to support the physical and mental health needs of people through the following agencies:

CareNet Counseling: To bring in a resident clinician to serve the mental health needs of children and families at their Mooresville and Statesville locations.

Kintegra Health: To extend chiropractic and podiatry services to low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients reducing dependence on opioids and increasing compliance with diabetic treatment protocols.

The United Way of Iredell County Endowment is one part of the $1,030,743 in local grants and services that will be provided to support the health, education and financial stability of Iredell County residents during the 2022-23 fiscal year. This support is made possible through the generosity of members across the community. On behalf of the tens of thousands of individuals positively impacted by partnering organizations, the United Way expressed its appreciation.

For more information on the Endowment or United Way of Iredell County, contact Robb Collier at 704-872-3000 or rcollier@uwiredell.org.