United Way of Iredell partnership provided more than $1.5M in grants

On March 14, 2020 your United Way partnered with the Foundation for the Carolinas and the United Way of Central Carolinas to launch the Iredell County COVID-19 Response Fund. Since that time, through your generous support, our United Way has been able to provide more than $1.5 million dollars to local organizations helping to meet the basic needs of families and individuals in crisis.

“This is a community that steps up to help our friends and neighbors during a time of need,” Paul Cook, president of the United Way Board, said. “Because of that support our United Way has been in position to provide more in grants than in any other 12-month period in our 67 years of work. These grants have allowed our agency partners to provide support over 110,000 times, whether the need was for a hot meal, help keeping the heat on, a safe space for children on remote school days, or any of the other basic necessities United Way helps to provide.”

The individuals and companies that have made this possible are far too numerous to list, but a special thank you to our top 5 supporters who have accounted for almost half of this impact: Lowes Hardware, CARES act funding through the Iredell County Government and the City of Statesville, and the employees of Iredell Health System and the Iredell-Statesville School system.