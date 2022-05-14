 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way of Iredell County recognized as a top performer in the Southeastern United States

  • Updated
2022 SERC Conference Award.jpg

From left are are Brett Eckerman, United Way of Iredell County executive director; Dr. Angela Williams, president of United Way Worldwide; and Laura Marx, president of United Way of North Carolina.

 Photo used with permission

United Way of Iredell County was recognized for their outstanding efforts during COVID-19 at the Southeastern Regional Conference of United Ways late last month. There was one mid-sized United Way recognized with this award for the 11-state region.

Shannon Viera, United Way Board president states that: “We are proud to accept this award, because it represents the incredible work of so many partners across Iredell County to serve this community during a very difficult time. Together, these partners were able to invest over $2 million into serving our friends and neighbors during this crisis, providing food, shelter, medical and mental health support and getting people back to work. Serving the people of our community over 241,000 times.”

Brett Eckerman, United Way executive director shares that: “We couldn’t have achieved any of this without our institutional partners at the Iredell County Community Foundation and United Way of Central Carolinas, without our mission partners at Iredell County Government, Iredell Statesville Schools and the City of Statesville, and without our donors like Lowe’s Home Improvement, DENSO and so many other corporations and individuals who gave generously. We’d also be remiss not to recognize the incredible sacrifice and commitment made by our healthcare partners over this time to meet the needs of families, often at great personal risk.”

Marian Steele Clark, United Way VP of community investment and chair of the initial COVID-19 response fund shares that: “For all the volunteers, donors and partners involved this was a labor of love. So many folks stepped outside of their normal roles to do whatever was necessary to serve and support our community. We are deeply grateful for that sacrifice and caring and hope that this award serves as a little validation of what a special community we are a part of.”

The impacts of COVID-19 continue to disrupt the health, education and financial stability of families across our community. If you need help, reach out and call 211 and speak with a trained referral specialist who can get you to the programs and services needed. If you wish to donate to support this continuing work, visit the website at www.uwiredell.org or mail a check to PO Box 1312, Statesville, NC 28687.

United Way of Iredell County

United Way of Iredell County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. We partner with 24 local non-profit partners through our annual campaign, and many other local groups and initiatives year-round to achieve this goal. More information is available at www.uwiredell.org.

