United Way of Iredell awards $85K in grants to three organizations

The United Way of Iredell County has awarded grants totaling $85,000 to three organizations in the community. Children’s Hope Alliance, Pharos Parenting and Friends of the Library each submitted applications for projects that will provide unique services to residents in Iredell County.

Will Fanjoy, United Way Endowment chair, states: “We are extremely grateful to the many donors to our Endowment for the Future. Your generosity will support new and expanded programs across this community for decades to come, and we are excited to see what this year’s grants will make possible for the people of Iredell County. The focus of our investments this year is on support for the children of our community whose lives have been so disrupted by COVID-19, and on celebrating the history and people of our community.”

Pharos Parenting