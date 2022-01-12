United Way of Iredell awards $85K in grants to three organizations

The United Way of Iredell County has awarded grants totaling $85,000 to three organizations in the community. Children’s Hope Alliance, Pharos Parenting and Friends of the Library each submitted applications for projects that will provide unique services to residents in Iredell County.
Will Fanjoy, United Way Endowment chair, states: “We are extremely grateful to the many donors to our Endowment for the Future. Your generosity will support new and expanded programs across this community for decades to come, and we are excited to see what this year’s grants will make possible for the people of Iredell County. The focus of our investments this year is on support for the children of our community whose lives have been so disrupted by COVID-19, and on celebrating the history and people of our community.”
Pharos Parenting
The grant expands the Parent Aide program, addressing the increase in service need in the community due to COVID-19. The Parent Aide program provides individual, customized support and education for families at risk of abuse and neglect, helping them find stability and upward mobility. “We are so grateful to the United Way Endowment for the Future committee for this generous gift. It will directly impact so many families in this community, positively changing and shaping generations to come,” said Tonya Fowler, executive director.
Friends of the Library
By digitizing local history materials, library staff will be able to increase access, reduce barriers, and preserve our past. They also will be used to digitize the library’s collection of microfilmed newspapers published prior to 1926. “The library is excited to have the support of the Iredell Friends of the Library and the United Way of Iredell County. This grant will assist the library with attaining one of its strategic goals, Discovering Your Heritage,” said Juli Moore, library director.
Children’s Hope Alliance
The grant will be used to support a new music and art therapy program called Heartstrings. The arts have proven an effective tool in residential, transitional living, and school-based day treatment programs. It will positively impact up to 500 children, youth, and family members in Iredell County over the coming year.
Endowment for the Future – Legacy Circle
To learn more about the Legacy Circle or the United Way Endowment for the future, contact the United Way of Iredell County at 305 N. Center St., P.O. Box 1312, Statesville N.C. 28687; 704-872-3000 or rcollier@uwiredell.org. For more information about the United Way, its agency partners or the endowment, visit the website at www.uwiredell.org.