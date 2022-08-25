United Way of Iredell adds three agencies to fall campaign

United Way announced the addition of 3 new agency partners for its fall 2022 Unite Iredell campaign.

Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) provides temporary housing and support services for homeless women and children.

Iredell County 4-H where youth complete projects in areas such as STEM, agriculture, healthy living, citizenship and more. Funding will be targeted to scholarships for camp and leadership projects.

Kintegra Health is a community sponsored, family-centered provider of health care, health education, and preventive care services without regard for ability to pay.

Paired with the additions earlier this year of Habitat for Humanity, the Lowes YMCA and Mooresville Christian Mission this brings the total number of agency partners benefiting through the fall campaign to 25.

According to Shannon Viera, board president, “This fall we kick off the very first countywide effort to resource our local nonprofits and change the lives of tens of thousands of Iredell County families for the better. It is wonderful to see our partnerships expanding and to watch the impact these great nonprofits have in every corner of Iredell County.”

Marian Clark, vice president of community investment, shared, “These new partners will make a great addition to our network. They are achieving amazing results in our community, and we are excited that this partnership might allow them to reach more people and have an even greater impact.”

The Unite Iredell Campaign officially launches Sept. 15.

Agency partners receiving funds from the upcoming Unite Iredell Campaign include:

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Hope of Mooresville (HOMe)

I-Care Inc. Community Action Partnership

Iredell Christian Ministries

Council on Aging

Lowe’s YMCA

Kintegra Health

Fifth Street Ministries

Boy Scouts of America

North Iredell Rescue Squad

Iredell County Partnership for Young Children

The Salvation Army

Iredell County 4-H

American Red Cross

Troutman Fire and Rescue

Children’s Hope Alliance

The Christian Mission

Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region

Pharos Parenting

Yokefellow Ministry

Lifespan

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Piedmont

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County Rainbow Kidz

Statesville Family YMCA

Piedmont Mediation Center

Programs also supported annually by United Way of Iredell County are:

Red Cart Project

SingleCare

Love United Iredell

NC 2-1-1

The Longest Table

Endowment for the Future

Ride United Last Mile Delivery