United Way kicks off campaign

United Way has officially kicked off its 2020 Annual Campaign with a focus on serving the children of this community during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Every single child deserves an opportunity to succeed”, says Josh Snow, 2020 campaign chair. “We must, and we will continue to support the efforts of our 21 agency partners and their efforts to improve the health, education and financial stability of the whole community. But this fall, we see the impact that this COVID-19 crisis has had on our children in Iredell County and feel like providing some additional strategic efforts right now to boost their success is an investment that will pay off for many decades to come.”

It takes an extraordinary array of partnerships to make this campaign possible each and every year, and 2020 has certainly continued that trend. Dr. Nelson Granade, UW President states that: “We are extremely grateful to our friends at Iredell-Statesville Schools and Iredell County Government for their partnership in the creation of this COVID-19 Education Fund. Through their efforts, and those of many other supporting organizations and individuals, we have already raised over $165,000 towards this combined effort.”

