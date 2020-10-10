United Way kicks off campaign

United Way has officially kicked off its 2020 Annual Campaign with a focus on serving the children of this community during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Every single child deserves an opportunity to succeed”, says Josh Snow, 2020 campaign chair. “We must, and we will continue to support the efforts of our 21 agency partners and their efforts to improve the health, education and financial stability of the whole community. But this fall, we see the impact that this COVID-19 crisis has had on our children in Iredell County and feel like providing some additional strategic efforts right now to boost their success is an investment that will pay off for many decades to come.”
It takes an extraordinary array of partnerships to make this campaign possible each and every year, and 2020 has certainly continued that trend. Dr. Nelson Granade, UW President states that: “We are extremely grateful to our friends at Iredell-Statesville Schools and Iredell County Government for their partnership in the creation of this COVID-19 Education Fund. Through their efforts, and those of many other supporting organizations and individuals, we have already raised over $165,000 towards this combined effort.”
Iredell Health System, which has sponsored the largest employee campaign in support of United Way for more than a decade also launched their campaign last week. John Green, president and chief executive officer said that: “Our organization makes this effort a priority each year because we know that dollars invested through our United Way will serve our local community, will be targeted on programs and services with a strong track record of success and will enhance our mission to Inspire Wellbeing — Together. Our years as the lead employee campaign is a testament to the heart and generosity of our many talented employees.”
To learn more about the campaign or United Way, visit www.uwiredell.org or call us at 704-872-3000.
To make a personal gift, you can mail a check to PO Box 1312, Statesville NC 28687 (include Covid in the memo line to designate your gift to the Education Fund), text “ICchild” to 41444, or click on the donate button at our website listed above.
United Way of Iredell County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. We partner with 21 local non-profit partners through our annual campaign, and many other local groups and initiatives year-round to achieve this goal. More information is available at www.uwiredell.org.
