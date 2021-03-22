Unique quilt on display at the Lucas Mansion

A unique quilt on loan from Joseph Mark Lackey of Cornelius is displayed on the third floor Art Wall of the Lucas Mansion now through June 1. Lackey enjoys spending time at the Hiddenite home of his late grandparents and is excited to share this impressive Folded Star pattern quilt circa early 1900 with the Hiddenite Center’s visitors.

Impressed by the story of the quilt, Lackey counts himself fortunate to have outbid other bidders for the quilt at an estate auction in the Charlotte area about 20 years ago. The “Folded Star” pattern quilt was circa early 1900, with a feed sack backing, and the folded and pieced large star designs are made of printed feed sack material which became popular when millers began using it to bag grains. The quilt has genuine cotton batting as filler and was quilted with cotton thread.

The display of this quilt follows the center’s celebration of Black History Month and “Quilts of the Underground Railroad” program by Phyllis Bailey. The quilt was made by two women, one black and one white who were both caregivers to an elderly white woman. She had the means to employ two caregivers, yet they might not have had the means to return their appreciation. Working on this quilt together they were able to gift it to their employer.