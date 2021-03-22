 Skip to main content
Unique quilt on display at the Lucas Mansion
This quilt is on loan for display at the Lucas Mansion in Hiddenite.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

A unique quilt on loan from Joseph Mark Lackey of Cornelius is displayed on the third floor Art Wall of the Lucas Mansion now through June 1. Lackey enjoys spending time at the Hiddenite home of his late grandparents and is excited to share this impressive Folded Star pattern quilt circa early 1900 with the Hiddenite Center’s visitors.

Impressed by the story of the quilt, Lackey counts himself fortunate to have outbid other bidders for the quilt at an estate auction in the Charlotte area about 20 years ago. The “Folded Star” pattern quilt was circa early 1900, with a feed sack backing, and the folded and pieced large star designs are made of printed feed sack material which became popular when millers began using it to bag grains. The quilt has genuine cotton batting as filler and was quilted with cotton thread.

The display of this quilt follows the center’s celebration of Black History Month and “Quilts of the Underground Railroad” program by Phyllis Bailey. The quilt was made by two women, one black and one white who were both caregivers to an elderly white woman. She had the means to employ two caregivers, yet they might not have had the means to return their appreciation. Working on this quilt together they were able to gift it to their employer.

Allison Houchins, gallery curator at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, related that in all the center’s years of quilt documentation and exhibitions, there has not been one quite like this. Folded star patterns have been popular in kitchen items and pillow making, but this quilt features four large folded stars that together comprise a full-size quilt. Each star is pieced from hundreds of carefully cut, folded, and stitched scraps of feed sack material.

Individuals interested in quilting may “drop-in” to visit the monthly meeting of the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild the fourth Monday at 3 p.m. at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Contact Guild President Micki Earp at 828-632-6769.

More Information

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org  This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.  Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the generous funding of the Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Unifour Foundation and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.

