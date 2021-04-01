 Skip to main content
Union Grove woman dies after being struck by vehicle
Union Grove woman dies after being struck by vehicle

ambulance accident generic
METRO CREATIVE

A 39-year-old Union Grove woman died early Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on NC 901.

Amber Trivette Hudspeth died at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Swagger said Hudspeth was walking in the roadway on NC 901 near Warren Bridge Road around 5:15 a.m. She was struck by an eastbound 2020 Honda Pilot, driven by Christopher Shane Collins, 47, of Laurel Springs, he said.

Collins was not injured.

Union Grove Fire Department, North Iredell Rescue and Iredell EMS all responded.

Swagger said no charges are expected to be filed, and the road was closed for about two hours for the investigation.

