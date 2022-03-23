Union Grove students create hand tiles for PTO fundraiser

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Volunteer Lisa Cash recently worked with students to create hand tiles for a PTO fundraiser at Union Grove Elementary. The student handprints will hang on the walls at Union Grove.
One of the students was thrilled to create hand tiles.
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Li…
For Jeff and Natalie Storment, the new football field at Power Cross on West Front Street in Statesville is the result of 15 years of blood, s…
Iredell Health System has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, and several members to the Board of Trustees, contin…
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? E…
RockyFest is back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The family-friendly festival will be held on April 23 at Rocky Face Mou…
The Foundry House on Bell Street stands waiting for the first men to step through the door as they begin a path not just to recovery from addi…
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Co…
