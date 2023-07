The Union Grove Ruritan Club will host its July 4 ham breakfast on Tuesday from 7-10 a.m. at the Union Grove Community Building, 1869 W. Memorial Highway.

A breakfast of country ham, sausage, livermush, eggs, grifts, gravy, cooked apples, biscuits with jelly and coffee and juice will be served.

The cost is a reasonable donation to help support the scholarship fund of the Union Grove Ruritan Club. This year the club will be awarding $4,650 in scholarships to local students.