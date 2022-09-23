Union Grove Ruritan to host ham breakfast, flag retirement ceremony

The Union Grove Ruritan Club will host its annual fall ham breakfast and American flag retirement ceremony Saturday at the Union Grove Community Building, 1869 W. Memorial Highway.

The breakfast will be from 7-10 a.m. and will feature country ham, sausage, livermush, eggs, biscuits, gravy, cooked apples and assorted beverages. The cost of the meal is by reasonable donation.

The donations will be used to fund Ruritan projects throughout the year.

The flag retirement ceremony will take place immediately following the breakfast at around 10 a.m. It will be conducted by Boy Scout Troop 348.

The public is invited to attend and bring a lawn chair for the retirement ceremony.