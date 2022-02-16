Union Grove Ruritan to host breakfast, commissioner candidate meet and greet

The Union Grove Ruritan Club will be holding a winter ham breakfast and county commissioner meet and greet Saturday from 7-10 a.m. It will be held at the Union Grove Community Building, 1869 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove.

A full range of breakfast items, including country ham, biscuits, liver mush and eggs, will be served. Reasonable donations will be accepted for breakfast.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the breakfast, the club will be sponsoring a county commissioner meet and greet. All county commission candidates who have publicly declared their intention to run for election and who have formed their candidate committee have been invited to attend.

Those who attend the breakfast can expect to hear from each candidate during the speaking period and meet with the candidates and ask questions afterward. Representatives from both political parties will also be registering new voters at the event.

The Union Grove Ruritan Club is a civic organization dedicated to improving the lives of the residents of Union Grove and Iredell County through educational, civic, charitable and patriotic activities. It meets regularly each second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the community building.

For more information, contact Rob Young at robyoung34@hotmail.com.