Union Grove Ruritan to host annual July 4 ham breakfast

The Union Grove Ruritan Club will host its annual July 4 ham breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Monday at the Union Grove Community Building, 1869 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony.

Breakfast will include country ham, sausage, eggs, gravy, biscuits, livermush, cooked apples, jelly and various beverages. A reasonable donation is requested. Proceeds will benefit club activities such as scholarships, assistance with need in the community, Union Grove Elementary School, veterans, the North Iredell Rescue Squad and more.

