The Union Grove Ruritan Club will hold its spring ham breakfast and vendor fair on Saturday. The breakfast will be from 7-10 a.m. and the vendors will be on hand from 7 a.m. at the Ruritan building on West Memorial Highway.
Breakfast will country ham, eggs sausage, livermush, sausage gravy, cooked apples, jelly, coffee and juice. The cost is a reasonable donation and proceeds help support the club’s community projects.
The vendors scheduled to be on hand will include those with plants, crafts and more.
For vendor information, email Rob Young at robyoung34@hotmail.com.