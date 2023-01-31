 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Union Grove Ruritan Club to host winter ham breakfast

  • 0
ham breakfast.jpg

Union Grove Ruritan Club members will be serving ham and eggs and other breakfast offerings Saturday.

 Photo used with permission

The Union Grove Ruritan Club will sponsor a winter ham breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at the Union Grove Community Building, 1869 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove.

Members of the club will be serving at the annual breakfast, which will include country ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, livermush, sausage gravy, stewed apples, biscuits, jelly, coffee, juice and assorted soft drinks. The cost per person is a reasonable donation to help support the many projects of the club throughout the calendar year.

In the event of adverse weather, a rain date has been scheduled for Feb. 18 at the same place and time.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tyre Nichols investigation: Additional firings include officers, EMS workers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert