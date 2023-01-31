Union Grove Ruritan Club to host winter ham breakfast

The Union Grove Ruritan Club will sponsor a winter ham breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at the Union Grove Community Building, 1869 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove.

Members of the club will be serving at the annual breakfast, which will include country ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, livermush, sausage gravy, stewed apples, biscuits, jelly, coffee, juice and assorted soft drinks. The cost per person is a reasonable donation to help support the many projects of the club throughout the calendar year.