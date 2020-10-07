 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Grove Ruritan Club to host take-out BBQ dinner
0 comments

Union Grove Ruritan Club to host take-out BBQ dinner

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ruritan.jpg

The Union Grove Ruritan Club will be selling pork BBQ plates Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. until the plates are sold out.

The plates, which include beans, slaw, roll and dessert, are for take-out only. The cost is $10 per plate. Pre-orders are being accepted.

The take-out site is the Union Grove Community Building, 1869 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony.

To pre-order, see any Ruritan member or send a message via the club’s Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19, all fundraisers since March have been canceled so club members are urging support for this event to enable the club to continue to assist the community.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert