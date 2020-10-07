Union Grove Ruritan Club to host take-out BBQ dinner

The Union Grove Ruritan Club will be selling pork BBQ plates Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. until the plates are sold out.

The plates, which include beans, slaw, roll and dessert, are for take-out only. The cost is $10 per plate. Pre-orders are being accepted.

The take-out site is the Union Grove Community Building, 1869 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony.

To pre-order, see any Ruritan member or send a message via the club’s Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19, all fundraisers since March have been canceled so club members are urging support for this event to enable the club to continue to assist the community.