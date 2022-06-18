Union Grove man killed in Friday crash; driver charged with DWI

A Union Grove man was killed in a crash Friday night at Union Grove Fire Department and the driver is facing a charge of driving while impaired.

Robert Douglas Shumate, 60, died at the scene, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

He was the right front seat passenger in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Cheyanne Pardue, 27, according to a report from Trooper Leevan Tuckler of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Another passenger, Karri Burchette, 28, was injured in the crash, Tuckler reported.

The truck was traveling east on N.C. 901 and ran off the road to the right, striking a mailbox, Tuckler said. The vehicle then went back onto the road and ran off to the left, hitting a ditch and the large brick sign for the fire department, he said.

The truck overturned and came to rest on its side in front of the fire department.

Union Grove Fire Department, Iredell County EMS and the North Iredell Rescue Squad responded to the crash.

Impairment and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, the highway patrol reported.

Pardue was charged with DWI and additional charges are forthcoming.