Union Grove man charged with vehicle break-in
Union Grove man charged with vehicle break-in

  • Updated
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dwayne Christian was refueling his patrol car Monday when a woman approached him and said a car had been broken into and a man was going through it.

Christian, who was at Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, checked but the man had gone, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

A search of the area was conducted but the man was gone.

Deputy Kevin Sherard arrived to assist and a man was located across the street from the store at another business, Campbell said.

Andrew James Welborn, 28, of Dottie Lane, Union Grove, was charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Welborn’s criminal history includes felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, aiding and abetting larceny, DWI, larceny, second-degree trespass, disorderly conduct and driving-related charges.

Andrew James Welborn
