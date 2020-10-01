Union Grove man charged in death of Baron Thomas Cass

A first-degree murder charge was filed Wednesday against a former Iredell County Detention Center officer in connection with the shooting death of a man on Labor Day.

Blaine Dale Hague, 71, was arrested by agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He is charged with shooting Baron Thomas Cass, 46, early on the morning of Sept. 7. A magistrate ordered Hague held without bond when he was arrested Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear before a judge this morning for his first appearance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found Cass dead in a field.

Witnesses identified Hague as the person responsible for the shooting, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Due to the fact that Hague worked as a non-sworn officer at the ICSO until 2006, the SBI was called in to assist with the investigation.