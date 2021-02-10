Union Grove Elementary students lift up classmate fighting cancer

Gavan Bennett's classmates gathered outside of Union Grove Elementary School on Wednesday to let him know that they have his back as he battles cancer.

"We want to keep him connected to the school, we don't want him to feel alone by himself," Chante Vaughn, a guidance counselor at the school, said.

With the third-grader starting a new round of treatment on Thursday, the school wanted to make sure he and his family could see the support of his classmates as they held signs and waved as he and his family drove by on Wednesday morning.

"We want to support him, and he doesn't get to be around his peers a lot. It was a chance to spread that kindness as well," Principal Keeley Ward said.

Ward said with the proximity to Valentine's Day and it being Kindness Month at the school, the school wanted to make sure Gavan felt the love from his classmates.

