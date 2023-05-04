The Ace Hardware in Union Grove has been a part of the community for a number of years and that isn’t changing.

The location next to Interstate 77 closed last year but it reopened in a newer building last fall.

On Friday, the owners and staff at Ace Hardware will be officially celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting, live music, vendors and drawings for giveaways.

The grand opening begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m.

The new store is located at 1700 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony.

One of the owners, John LaRue, said he had planned to close the former location and not reopen elsewhere but the community pleaded with him to reconsider. So, after months of getting the new store ready, the business opened last fall and began welcoming customers.

Now, the store owners and staff are ready to celebrate with the community at their new location.