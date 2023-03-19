Recently I received a hardcover book in the mail from a Jacksonville, Oregon, bookshop. I have never been to Oregon, had not ordered a book from there and have never met the fellow who owns the bookshop. The book was an author-autographed copy of “The Wake of the Prairie Schooner.” It was an unexpected gift. I want to tell you something about this book, of which I was totally ignorant until I received it.

I first supposed that the bookstore owner had seen my two columns on the internet about the 1919 U.S. Army Transcontinental Convoy, recently published in the R&L, and had surmised that I liked travel literature, which I do, and sent me the book out of pure kindness, one book lover to another. Yeah, right; altruism at its finest.

The book was published in 1943 by the MacMillan Company and was written by a Mrs. Irene D. Paden (1893-1967). It concerns the “prairie schooners.” A schooner, as you know, is a type of sailing ship, and Mrs. Paden was making the comparison of ships with billowing sails crossing seas, to canvas-covered Conestoga wagons, virtual land ships, crossing “seas of grass.” These vehicles carried families in the 1800s from places like St. Louis and Independence, Missouri, to the West Coast.

A second book

Then, even more recently, I got another book via the U.S. post office, this time from a book dealer in California. This second hardback book, again autographed by the author, the aforementioned Mrs. Paden, and took up where her first book had left off, that is, explorations she and her group made whilst exploring various cut-offs and detours of the California-Oregon Trail. This book’s apt title was “Prairie Schooner Detours” (New York: The McMillan Company, 1949). Like Mrs. Paden’s first book, it includes some of her drawings and features an extensive bibliography.

By doing a bit of reasoning, I ascertained that the source of these two books was none other than a friend who lives in Missouri named Larry Melton. Mr. Melton and I have been corresponding via email and telephoning one another for about four years now, after he contacted me in regard to an R&L column I had penned on the ragtime musician, Scott Joplin. Mr. Melton, you see, is something of a Joplin fanatic.

Mr. Melton is also my elder. We have never met in person, however, we much enjoy communicating with one another. We even pretend to have morning coffee together at his place or in the sunroom of my house. A little imagination and several caffeine-laden cups of coffee can do wonders. By telephone he confirmed that the books came from him as a response to the two bags of good locally-roasted coffee I had sent him.

Back to the second book. Generally, these excursions around the trails were made by Mrs. Paden, her husband, their son, Bill, who joined the expeditions from the age of 10, and a San Diego dentist and friend, Dr. Clarence Neff.

Mrs. Paden and company spent their summers over nine years in attempting to retrace the actual routes, the actual ground of the California and the Oregon Trails, taken by the immigrants from the Missouri River. Remember the Gateway (to the West) Arch in St. Louis?

One of the strengths of both Mrs. Paden’s books are their great bibliographies of works consulted in Western libraries, from which she took detailed notes. These became the bases of her books.

Besides finding ruts in the earth where hundreds of wagon wheels had compressed it, I suspect the Padens also sometimes found castaway artifacts and the skeletons of wagons, as well as occasional human and animal bones. When not exploring the trails, the Padens were busy reading all they could get their hands on about the trails and travails of these people who left all they were familiar with before they headed toward the setting sun.

What makes these two books particularly interesting to me is that the author backs up broad statements with direct passage examples from her research. For instance, a woman named Lucy Cook wrote to her sister back home in the 1800s, describing precautions being taken against Natives and wild animals:

“Our men are all well-armed. William carries a brace of pistols and a Bowie knife. Ain’t that blood-curdling? Hope he won’t hurt himself.”

Mrs. Paten notes that most of these novice male pioneers were unaccustomed to carrying and using firearms and comments that the amount of [accidental] carnage caused by the men of a wagon train “was estimated by some to be more than the carnage of all the Indian attacks put together.”

Another peril to be faced was not the snorting, ground-shaking chaos of a buffalo stampede, but a silent, unseen killer, even more feared than the bison, the dreaded disease cholera. Stopping at a small roadside cemetery just south of Independence, Missouri, Dr. Neff makes the melancholy observation that some of these would-be Westerners, “[D]idn’t even wait to get started before they died, did they? From what I heard yesterday, they must have buried them here in bunches in cholera years…Pretty tough, too, when you stop to think they had just started.”

Mrs. Paden wrote well and included a number of maps in her first 500-page book. There are also some very attractive pen and ink drawings by the author. The first book is so good, in fact, that although I have only had it for three days, I am already on page 124, and I don’t read all that quickly anymore, having learned to savor good writing rather than rushing through it. You might enjoy doing some armchair-traveling with these books also. Copies of Mrs. Paden’s books available through eBay.