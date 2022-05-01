'Uncle Bud' part of crew that deliberately flew into the eye of the storm

Sometimes you just don’t see people close to you. And so it is with today’s column about my mother’s only brother, Paul Joshua Rhodes. My brother Jeff and I called him “Uncle Bud.” Many friends in Statesville knew him as “Dusty” Rhodes. My mother, Nellie Steele Rhodes, her older sister, Sue Frances Rhodes, and her younger brother, Paul Joshua Rhodes, grew up in Statesville during the Great Depression. Their mother, my grandmother, Mrs. Nelle Rhodes, R.N., was a widow.

My friend Bill Moose recently came across two articles about my uncle — one in an issue of “The Landmark” in 1946 and one in the “Daily Record” of 1947. In both, my uncle was still in the military as a crew member of a large four-engine especially-configured airplane that had been a bomber during World War II, just ended. He was part of a courageous group known as “Hurricane Hunters.”

Before the days of highly sophisticated radar and satellite imagery from space, the intrepid aircraft crews tracked hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico and DELIBERATELY FLEW INTO THEM to get information as to barometric pressure, temperatures, wind speed, the location of the hurricane’s “eye,” the direction of the storm’s track and other meteorological data. This data was used to predict when, where and how strong the winds would be when the storm made landfall: information that could save lives.*

Here is part of the October 1946 “Landmark” article, based on my uncle’s letter sent to his mother, my grandmother, Nell Rhodes, of Statesville:

“Guess yesterday was the most exciting day of my life. I was on the plane that located the hurricane moving towards Florida. We had strong suspicion of a storm near the Mexican coast Saturday, so a trip was planned Sunday. I wasn’t supposed to go, but talked the captain into letting me. We left at 6 a.m. Sunday, headed toward Mexico. The trip was rough, but we had expected to find it worse than it was.

“Weather in Mexico was fine, so we headed back southeast. To locate the center of a storm, you head toward low pressure. After a while we headed back northeast as air pressure was going up. About a hundred miles before hitting the center of the storm the wind started picking up and the cloud formations were very heavy.

“From then on into the center of things were very rough. The plane really took a beating and I have a knot on my head. At the center winds were 78 miles per hour. Everyone was getting sick. As soon as we got speed and direction of the storm, we got out of there soon as we could. This was the first B-17 to fly through a hurricane.

“I was tired and hungry when I got back. Don’t particularly care to go through any more trips for a while.”

•••

Paul Rhodes was born in Statesville in 1927 and was a graduate of Statesville High School, known then as D. Matt Thompson High School. He was a World War II veteran of what was then called the U.S. Army Air Corps. After his military service as a hurricane hunter, he worked for the U.S. Weather Bureau as a forecaster in Oak Ridge, Tennessee (where he met his future wife), and later at the Greenville/Spartanburg (South Carolina) Airport and at other locations.

He passed away in 2009 and is buried beside his wife, his mother, father and other relatives in Statesville’s Oakwood Cemetery.

Uncle Bud’s wife, the former Lenora Brushwood, passed before him; he was survived by his three sons, my cousins Russell, Tom and Frank, and by his daughter, Anna, four grandsons and numerous other kinfolks in the Statesville area.

I always felt particularly close to my Uncle Bud. He was a member of the Statesville City Band under the direction of Dr. Charles Turner. He played several instruments well and appreciated all kinds of music, especially Dixieland jazz. And he liked airplanes and was an expert builder of large-scale balsa wood model airplanes. He was also a gifted raconteur.

Sometimes we are too close to people to see them clearly.

•••

This hurricane was known both as “The 1946 Florida Hurricane” and as “The 1946 Tampa Bay Hurricane.” This was before the Weather Bureau began giving hurricanes female names in 1953. In 1978 men’s names were included.

The storm made landfall in Tampa Bay, but thanks to the efforts of the Hurricane Hunters and others, thousands of people evacuated the area before the tropical cyclone’s arrival and there were no U.S. deaths from the storm.

Cuban people were not as fortunate and five people lost their lives on that island as a result of the 1946 hurricane.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”