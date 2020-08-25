UNC students wondering when they'll return to in person instuction

Michael Whitfield is planning to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2021, but he is already wondering if he attended class in person for the last time.

"I hope I have not taken my last in-person class as a student of the University of North Carolina and am hopeful we will be able to return to a more typical set-up in the spring," Michael Whitfield said. "It seems that such a decision depends on the existence and accessibility of an effective vaccine. One of the main challenges of learning remotely include the diminished, personal interactions with my professors and fellow students."

It only took one week of classes and several coronavirus outbreaks for the university to alter its plans, forcing students to scramble to figure out where they would be living and studying for the rest of the semester.

His younger brother, Richard Whitfield, is a freshman and will almost assuredly see in person instruction again in Chapel Hill, but his first semester didn't go as planned.

"While disappointed I will not be completing my first semester on campus, I understand and appreciate UNC’s prompt response to the growing number of cases on campus," Richard Whitfield said.

His time lving in the Graham Residence Hall in Chapel Hill was short, but he said many students were adapting to the challenges while others clearly weren't listening to the guidelines put out by UNC and various health agencies. He said wearing a mask during the hot summer days while walking around campus was challenging, but necessary.