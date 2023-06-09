U-Haul will soon provide more than 650 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms in Statesville.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Statesville now occupies the former Kmart building at 1530 E. Broad St. U-Haul acquired the 8.52-acre property on May 18.

Customers will soon have access to residential mobility services like trailer and moving van rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more from a temporary showroom.

The 88,923-square-foot facility will hold climate-controlled storage units with high-tech security features, a news release stated. Storage customers will have extended-hours access.

“This building has been sitting vacant since the Kmart store closed in 2020,” said Kay Church, U-Haul Company of West Charlotte president said in a release. “It takes a special type of business to use such a large space. We are a perfect fit because we can convert and utilize the entire space for a product in high demand, and we can do it without the environmental impact of building a new facility by implementing our U-Haul Adaptive Reuse program.”

The company is expected to hire 12 people.

“We’re excited about having our first company-owned and -operated facility in Statesville,” Church added. “We encourage other businesses to follow our lead and invest here. We look forward to being a member of this community for many years to come.”